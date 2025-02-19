We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Realty Income Corp. (O) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 25.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Realty Income Corp. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental (including reimbursable)' to reach $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +25.8% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other' will reach $56.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental (excluding reimbursable)' should arrive at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental (reimbursable)' will reach $79.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $607.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $475.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Realty Income Corp. have returned -0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, O carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>