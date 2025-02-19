We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Consolidated Edison to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, after market close.
Consolidated Edison delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69% in the last reported quarter. The company also holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.69%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note Ahead of ED’s Q4 Earnings
Consolidated Edison’s service territories witnessed above-normal weather patterns for the majority of the fourth quarter. This is likely to have hurt electricity demand from its customers for heating purposes this winter, affecting the company’s top-line performance.
Adverse weather patterns, including snowfall and storms, affected some parts of ED’s service territories during the fourth quarter. This is expected to have disrupted the company’s services in those areas and resulted in outages for its customers. ED’s overall revenues are likely to have been impacted due to these outages.
However, increased revenues from favorable electric rates and gas rate plans must have bolstered the company’s quarterly top-line performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED’s fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $3.58 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported number.
The aforementioned adverse weather patterns are likely to have damaged ED’s utility infrastructure. This is likely to have pushed up the company’s operating expenses for repair and restoration of its damaged infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to have hurt its bottom-line performance to some extent.
Nevertheless, solid sales expectations might have contributed favorably to ED’s quarterly earnings to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Consolidated Edison’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 97 cents per share, which implies a decrease of 3% from the year-ago reported number.
What the Zacks Model Unveils for ED
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ED this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.
ED’s Earnings ESP: ED has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
ED’s Zacks Rank: Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Another Stock to Consider
Investors can consider the following player from the same industry, which also has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their quarterly results.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.28 billion, which indicates a 4.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 40 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 25%.
Recent Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.