We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dell Technologies (DELL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $120.96, indicating a +0.52% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Shares of the computer and technology services provider have appreciated by 7.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dell Technologies in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.52, showcasing a 14.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.66 billion, showing a 10.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% lower. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14, so one might conclude that Dell Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Micro Computers industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.