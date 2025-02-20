We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
High Tide Inc. (HITI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with High Tide Inc. (HITI - Free Report) standing at $2.60, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.33% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of High Tide Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $95.97 million, reflecting a 1.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.04 per share and a revenue of $413.24 million, indicating changes of 0% and +8.39%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for High Tide Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 400% lower within the past month. High Tide Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
