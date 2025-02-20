We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Intuit (INTU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Intuit (INTU - Free Report) reached $582.19, with a +0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software's stock has dropped by 4.84% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intuit in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.59, showcasing a 1.52% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.83 billion, up 12.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.27 per share and revenue of $18.27 billion, indicating changes of +13.75% and +12.18%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Intuit is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Intuit has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.78.
We can additionally observe that INTU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.2.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.