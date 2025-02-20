We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
BRF (BRFS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.37, demonstrating a -0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 6.09% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.74 billion, reflecting a 61.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, BRF is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.52.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.