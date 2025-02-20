We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) reached $7.15, with a -1.11% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
The the stock of company has risen by 1.69% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp in its upcoming release. On that day, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.72%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.56 million, indicating a 2.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 75.16% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.34. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.51.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.