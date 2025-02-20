Back to top

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $86.30, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 11.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, MoneyLion Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 238.46%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $149.51 million, indicating a 32.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MoneyLion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.22.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

