Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.08, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
The lithium producer's shares have seen a decrease of 4.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 75% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.37% higher. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.