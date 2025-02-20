We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Emcor Group (EME) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Emcor Group (EME - Free Report) standing at $434.85, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
Shares of the construction and maintenance company witnessed a loss of 17.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emcor Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.54, signifying a 23.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.87 billion, indicating a 12.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Emcor Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Emcor Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Emcor Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.76.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.