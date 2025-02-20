Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) reported $625 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $602.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -2.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable RevPAR Growth: -1.4% versus -3.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Occupancy Rate: 69.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 70.5%.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $376 million compared to the $361.10 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel: $60 million compared to the $56.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $167 million versus $162.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $22 million versus $21.71 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Earnings per share - Diluted: $0.32 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.07.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

