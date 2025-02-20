See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Institutional(TILGX - Free Report) : 0.41% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TILGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. TILGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.46%.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R2(JUEZX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.19%. Management fee: 0.4%. JUEZX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.36% over the last five years.
Victory Sycamore Established Value Y(VEVYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VEVYX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. VEVYX has an expense ratio of 0.66%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 12.38% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.