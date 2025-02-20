See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
HSBC Opportunity Y(RESCX - Free Report) has a 0.9% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. RESCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Federated MDT Allocation Cap Core I(QIACX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. QIACX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 18.62% over the last five years, QIACX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Victory RS Global Natural Resources A(RSNRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.48%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 32.23%. RSNRX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.