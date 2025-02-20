We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to Itron (ITRI) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Itron (ITRI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $603.26 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Itron metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Networked Solutions' will reach $409.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Outcomes' will reach $78.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Device Solutions' will likely reach $115.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, shares of Itron have returned -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, ITRI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.