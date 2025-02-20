Back to top

BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Moves 5.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $19.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 55.9% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for the company's advanced high-frequency monitoring and AI-powered analytic services.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Revenues are expected to be $33.58 million, down 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For BlackSky Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BKSY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

BlackSky Technology is part of the Zacks Technology Services industry. CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $30.33. PMTS has returned -1.1% in the past month.

CPI Card Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +139.1%. CPI Card Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


