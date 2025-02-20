Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FTAI broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, FTAI has gained 36.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider FTAI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FTAI for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today