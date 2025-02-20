See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are Aerospace Stocks Lagging Howmet Aerospace (HWM) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Howmet (HWM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Howmet is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 51 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Howmet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, HWM has moved about 27.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Howmet is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
RTX (RTX - Free Report) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.
Over the past three months, RTX's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Howmet belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.7% so far this year, so HWM is performing better in this area. RTX is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Howmet and RTX as they could maintain their solid performance.