Is Geely Automobile (GELYY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, GELYY has moved about 20.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -6.4%. This shows that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.4%.
Over the past three months, Oshkosh's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.1% so far this year, so GELYY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Oshkosh, however, belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this 50-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved +9.2% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and Oshkosh as they attempt to continue their solid performance.