We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Oshkosh (OSK) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) . OSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.07. OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.12 and as low as 8.25, with a median of 9.56, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that OSK has a P/B ratio of 1.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.90. Over the past 12 months, OSK's P/B has been as high as 2.20 and as low as 1.40, with a median of 1.77.
Investors could also keep in mind Strattec Security (STRT - Free Report) , an Automotive - Original Equipment stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.
Shares of Strattec Security are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 13.63 and a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 23.07 and 1.18, respectively.
STRT's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 26.50 and as low as 12.04, with a median of 16.43, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.65 and as low as 1.20, with a median of 1.64, all within the past year.
Additionally, Strattec Security has a P/B ratio of 0.94 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 3.90. For STRT, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.94, as low as 0.40, with a median of 0.64 over the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Oshkosh and Strattec Security are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OSK and STRT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.