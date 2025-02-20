See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Gilead Sciences is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1010 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GILD's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, GILD has gained about 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 5.6% on average. This means that Gilead Sciences is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Natera (NTRA - Free Report) . The stock is up 9% year-to-date.
For Natera, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gilead Sciences belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.8% so far this year, so GILD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Natera belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #135. The industry has moved +5% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Gilead Sciences and Natera. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.