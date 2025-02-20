See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Pilgrim's Pride is one of 180 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pilgrim's Pride is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPC's full-year earnings has moved 14.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that PPC has returned about 17% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Pilgrim's Pride is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sony (SONY - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Sony's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Pilgrim's Pride belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.8% so far this year, so PPC is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Sony falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.8%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Pilgrim's Pride and Sony. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.