Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adtalem Global Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 265 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ATGE has returned 17.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that Adtalem Global Education is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 206.4%.
In fuboTV Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.3% so far this year, so ATGE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, fuboTV Inc. falls under the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #71. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.9%.
Adtalem Global Education and fuboTV Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.