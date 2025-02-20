We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
Precigen, Inc. (PGEN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, PGEN's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
PGEN has rallied 79.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates PGEN could be poised for a breakout.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PGEN's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.
Investors may want to watch PGEN for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.