Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK - Free Report) reported $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.64%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cushman & Wakefield performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographical Fee Revenue- Americas-Total service line fee revenue: $1.33 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographical Fee Revenue- APAC- Total service line fee revenue: $297 million versus $346.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographical Fee Revenue- EMEA- Total service line fee revenue: $249 million compared to the $265.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Services: $879.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $911.44 million.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Leasing: $622.70 million compared to the $619.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Total: $1.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.89 billion.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Valuation and other: $125.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $136.62 million.
  • Total service line fee revenue- Capital markets: $247.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.43 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cushman & Wakefield here>>>

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise