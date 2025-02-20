Garmin Q4 Earnings Beat: Will a Strong Guidance Lift the Stock?

Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN Quick Quote GRMN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 pro forma earnings of $2.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.2%. The bottom line improved 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Net sales were $1.82 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion with a surprise of 8.3%. The figure increased 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.
GRMN’s year-over-year growth in the top line was attributed to the solid momentum across Outdoor, Fitness, Aviation, Marine and Auto OEM segments.
Buoyed by strong top-line and bottom-line performances, Garmin initiated a strong earnings guidance range for 2025. The better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, along with upbeat guidance, can give a fresh boost to Garmin’s share price. Shares of GRMN have soared 97.1%, outperforming the Zacks
Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s decline of 29.5% in the past year. Garmin’s Segmental Details Outdoor (34.5% of Net Sales): The segment generated sales of $629.4 million in the reported quarter, up 29% year over year, driven by growth in Garmin’s adventure watches primarily in its Fenix 8 series. Fitness (29.6%): The segment generated sales of $539.3 million, which increased 31% from the year-ago quarter, owing to solid demand for the company’s wearables. Aviation (13%): The segment generated sales of $236.87 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by the solid momentum in both OEM and aftermarket product categories. Marine (13.8%): Garmin generated sales of $251.23 million from the segment, up 5% on a year-over-year basis. This was driven by benefits from the JL Audio buyout. Auto OEM (9.1%): The segment generated sales of $165.7 million, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. This was primarily attributed to growing shipments of domain controllers. Garmin’s Operating Results
In the fourth quarter, the gross margin was 59.3%, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period.
Garmin’s operating expenses of $564 million grew 8% from the prior-year quarter due to rising personnel costs in research and development and sales and marketing.
The operating margin was 28.3% in the reported quarter, which expanded 530 bps year over year.
Garmin’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 28, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $2.5 billion, up from $2.42 billion as of Sept. 28, 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Garmin generated an operating cash flow of $483.89 million and a free cash flow of $399.1 million compared with the operating cash flow of $465.9 million and a free cash flow of $417.3 million reported in the prior quarter.
The company paid out a quarterly dividend of $144 million and repurchased $33 million of shares in the reported quarter.
Garmin Offers Strong 2025 Guidance
Garmin initiated its 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $6.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 net sales is pegged at $6.55 billion.
The company has also announced the pro-forma earnings per share guidance of $7.80. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.76 per share.
It expects gross margin, operating margin and tax rate to be 58.7%, 25% and 16.5, respectively.
Celestica ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) , Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Pitney Bowes ( PBI Quick Quote PBI - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. CLS, ANET and PBI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present.
Image: Bigstock
