DLTR vs. TJX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Retail - Discount Stores sector might want to consider either Dollar Tree (DLTR - Free Report) or TJX (TJX - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, both Dollar Tree and TJX are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
DLTR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.48, while TJX has a forward P/E of 26.95. We also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76.
Another notable valuation metric for DLTR is its P/B ratio of 2.13. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TJX has a P/B of 16.98.
These metrics, and several others, help DLTR earn a Value grade of A, while TJX has been given a Value grade of C.
Both DLTR and TJX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DLTR is the superior value option right now.