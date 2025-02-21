We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Fell More Than Broader Market
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $103.15, demonstrating a -1.86% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
The teen clothing retailer's stock has dropped by 18.25% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
The upcoming earnings release of Abercrombie & Fitch will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.51, showcasing a 18.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. At present, Abercrombie & Fitch boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
