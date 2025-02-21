We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why BRF (BRFS) Fell More Than Broader Market
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.33, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 9.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.6%.
The upcoming earnings release of BRF will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.74 billion, indicating a 61.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRF presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note BRF's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.06.
It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.66 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.