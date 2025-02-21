Back to top

Floor & Dcor (FND) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -0.8% versus -3.6% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Warehouse stores - Total: 251 versus 253 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Warehouse stores - Opened: 10 versus 11 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

