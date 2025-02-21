We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) closed at $27.37, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.
Shares of the developer and operator of desalination plants have appreciated by 4.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Consolidated Water in its upcoming release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Consolidated Water. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Consolidated Water boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Consolidated Water is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.61.
Also, we should mention that CWCO has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Water Supply industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Water Supply industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.