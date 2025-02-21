We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Nvidia (NVDA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $37.72 billion, up 70.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Gaming' of $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' to reach $512.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Data Center' reaching $33.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +82.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- OEM and Other' should come in at $97.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Automotive' will reach $472.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Nvidia shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NVDA is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>