We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about eBay (EBAY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that eBay (EBAY - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.58 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some eBay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' at $19.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.59 billion.
Analysts forecast 'Active Buyers' to reach 133.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 132 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross merchandise volume - International' reaching $9.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross merchandise volume - US' should come in at $9.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>
Shares of eBay have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>