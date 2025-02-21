We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Are Investors Undervaluing Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Custom Truck One Source (CTOS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CTOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors will also notice that CTOS has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CTOS's industry has an average PEG of 1.16 right now. CTOS's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.97, all within the past year.
Another notable valuation metric for CTOS is its P/B ratio of 1.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.83. Over the past year, CTOS's P/B has been as high as 1.88 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.33.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CTOS has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.64.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Custom Truck One Source is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CTOS sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.