Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Accel Entertainment (ACEL) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Accel Entertainment is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 265 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Accel Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACEL's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ACEL has moved about 16.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 12.6% on average. This means that Accel Entertainment is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG - Free Report) . The stock is up 49.7% year-to-date.
For Bragg Gaming Group Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 240% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Accel Entertainment is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.4% this year, meaning that ACEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Accel Entertainment and Bragg Gaming Group Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.