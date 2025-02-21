We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Is Molson Coors (TAP) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Molson Coors Brewing is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 180 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Molson Coors Brewing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAP's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, TAP has gained about 5.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Molson Coors Brewing is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.3% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, European Wax Center, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Molson Coors Brewing belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.9% so far this year, so TAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, European Wax Center, Inc. belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -13.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Molson Coors Brewing and European Wax Center, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.