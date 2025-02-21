See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Is Ameren (AEE) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Ameren (AEE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameren is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, AEE has returned 9.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 4.1% on average. This means that Ameren is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) . The stock is up 6.3% year-to-date.
For CenterPoint Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Ameren belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4% so far this year, meaning that AEE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CenterPoint Energy is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Ameren and CenterPoint Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.