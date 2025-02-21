We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
First Solar is Set to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25, after market close.
First Solar delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6.13% in the last reported quarter. However, the company has a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.32%.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note Ahead of FSLR’s Results
First Solar has been expanding its production capacity to meet growing solar demand. The company opened a new solar module factory in Alabama in the third quarter, which is expected to have boosted its module shipments and, thereby revenues in the fourth quarter.
However, Chinese manufacturers have been selling low-cost solar panels in India, which has created pricing pressure in the Indian market. This is likely to have reduced First Solar’s sales in India to some extent and, thereby impacted its top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLR’s fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $1.47 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 26.9%.
Solid revenue growth expectations, along with the higher sales mix of modules qualifying for the advanced manufacturing production credit under Section 45X of the IRC, are likely to have bolstered the company’s quarterly earnings growth.
However, product warranty charges related to the manufacturing issues in its Series 7 modules are likely to have impacted FSLR’s overall bottom-line performance to some extent.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $4.69, which indicates year-over-year growth of 44.3%.
First Solar, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
First Solar, Inc. price-eps-surprise | First Solar, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils for FSLR
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for First Solar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: First Solar’s Earnings ESP is -1.72%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
First Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
