Can BKNG's Solid Q4 Earnings Beat and Robust View Push the Stock Higher?
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $41.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.58%. The figure increased 29.8% year over year.
BKNG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.98%.
Revenues of $5.47 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.50% and increased 14.4% year over year on a reported basis and 15% on a constant currency (cc) basis. The growth was driven by high demand and increased travel bookings.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, BKNG also benefited from its investments in AI-driven tools like AI Trip Planner and personalized recommendations, which enhanced the user experience and streamlined operations.
Booking Holdings appreciated 33.2% in the trailing six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s return of 28.2% and the broader Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s 9.8% gain.
Steady travel demand is expected to boost Room Night Growth, driving BKNG shares in the near term.
BKNG’s Top Line in Detail
Merchant revenues were $3.33 billion (61% of the total revenues), up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Agency revenues were $1.86 billion (34.1% of the total revenues), down 9.9% year over year.
Advertising & Other revenues were $271 million (5% of the total revenues), up 9.7% year over year.
Booking Holdings saw 12.1% growth in rental cars on a year-over-year basis and 52.3% growth in the airline tickets unit in the reported quarter.
Booked room night numbers were 261 million in the fourth quarter, up 13% year over year.
Booking Holdings’ Bookings Up Y/Y on Strong Merchant Growth
The company’s overall gross bookings totaled $37.2 billion, up 17.3% on a reported basis and 18% on a cc basis year over year.
Total gross bookings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.34%.
Merchant bookings were $24.2 billion, up 31.7% year over year. The figure topped the consensus mark by 8.63%.
Agency bookings were $12.9 billion, down 2.7% year over year. However, the figure beat the consensus mark by 6.5%.
Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $1.8 billion, up 26.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.8%, which expanded 320 basis points (bps) year over year.
GAAP operating expenses were $3.74 billion, down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 68.4%, a decrease from 87.3% in the previous year.
Adjusted Fixed Operating expenses increased 9% year over year to $1.25 billion.
BKNG’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong
As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.16 billion, up from $15.78 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Booking Holdings had $16.59 billion of total debt, up from $16.21 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.
Free cash flow was $0.6 billion compared with $2.3 billion reported in the previous quarter.
BKNG Offers Strong Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, Room Night Growth is expected to be between 5% and 7%. Gross Bookings growth is expected to be in the 5-7% range.
First-quarter growth in revenues is expected to be between 2% and 4%.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $800 million and $850 million.
