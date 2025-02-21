See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
EEFT vs. BAM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks have likely encountered both Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Euronet Worldwide and Brookfield Asset Management are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that EEFT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
EEFT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.81, while BAM has a forward P/E of 35.24. We also note that EEFT has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BAM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.
Another notable valuation metric for EEFT is its P/B ratio of 3.79. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, BAM has a P/B of 7.79.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to EEFT's Value grade of A and BAM's Value grade of F.
EEFT stands above BAM thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that EEFT is the superior value option right now.