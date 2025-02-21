We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pre-Q4 Earnings: Should MARA Stock be in Your Portfolio?
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) will report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 26, after the closing bell.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share compared to a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is $191 million, indicating 21.8% year-over-year growth.
In the past 30 days, there have been no upward revisions for the upcoming quarter's earnings estimate, while one estimate was revised downward. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024 worsened, shifting from a projected loss of 30 cents to a loss of 32 cents.
MARA has had an unimpressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched once, the average negative surprise being 136.1%.
Lesser Chance of a Beat for MARA This Time
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
MARA has an Earnings ESP of -57.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Dual Approach Should Boost MARA’s Results
MARA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from the company’s dual approach to Bitcoin mining, combining revenue generation with strategic asset accumulation. By leveraging its expansive and energy-efficient mining operations, it produces Bitcoin at lower costs, ensuring consistent revenue streams. MARA retains a significant portion of the Bitcoin it mines, positioning itself to capitalize on potential price appreciation over time.
MARA’s Price Dynamics
The stock has declined 39% over the past three months compared with the industry's impressive 39% rally. Over this period, MARA’s competitors in the bitcoin-mining space, like Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) , declined 6%, and HuT 8 Corp. (HUT - Free Report) dropped 25%.
3 Month Price Performance
Pre-Earnings Investment Considerations
MARA remains a cautious hold amid a mixed performance landscape. Its strategic expansion through increased mining capacity and cost-effective facility acquisitions supports long-term growth. Additionally, the prospect of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment is likely to have provided a favorable tailwind for the company. Although its revenue generation appears robust, near-term profitability continues to face challenges. The firm’s balanced approach of combining immediate income with strategic asset accumulation, suggests that investors should hold their positions while awaiting operational improvements and a supportive market backdrop overall.