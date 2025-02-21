Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $631.9 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $656.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the EPS surprise was -6.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America: $448.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $474.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Revenue- International: $183.30 million compared to the $181.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing: $56.90 million compared to the $58.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing: $219.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk: $126.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk: $229.20 million versus $249.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.
  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing: $276.30 million compared to the $283.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Finance & Risk: $355.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $373.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned -17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

