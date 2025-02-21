We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Petrobras (PBR) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) reached $14.76, with a -1.07% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 8.12% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Petrobras will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.53, showcasing a 58.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.12 billion, showing a 22.08% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Petrobras. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% higher. As of now, Petrobras holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.65 for its industry.
We can also see that PBR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.