Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed at $18.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.2%.
The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 4.83% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.54 billion, reflecting a 1.04% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $6.27 billion, signifying shifts of +1.6% and -1.29%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.43% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Levi Strauss is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
With respect to valuation, Levi Strauss is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.35 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that LEVI has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.