We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) standing at $62.27, reflecting a -0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 3.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Main Street Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 1.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $141.4 million, reflecting a 9.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Main Street Capital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. As of now, Main Street Capital holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.25, so one might conclude that Main Street Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.