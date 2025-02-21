We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Adecoagro (AGRO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Adecoagro (AGRO - Free Report) closed at $10.79, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.2%.
The the stock of producer of agricultural products and renewable energy has risen by 13.19% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adecoagro in its upcoming release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adecoagro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adecoagro is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adecoagro has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.97.
We can additionally observe that AGRO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Agriculture - Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.