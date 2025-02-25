We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GDEV Inc. (GDEV) Moves 46.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
GDEV Inc. (GDEV - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 46.6% higher at $20.90. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.7% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares of GDEV are likely to have been boosted significantly by the announcement of the one-time, nonrecurring special cash dividend of $3.31 per share, payable on March 11, 2025, to shareholders as of March 3. The company will be funding the special cash dividend of about $60 million from its accumulated profits over the past years, representing a portion of its total cash balance of about $153 million (as of the third quarter of 2024). The investors’ sentiments are expected to have been elevated by this international gaming and entertainment company’s strategic move of distributing a part of its retained earnings, highlighting its intentions of ensuring shareholder value along with maintaining an efficient operating model.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66%. Revenues are expected to be $106.15 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For GDEV Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GDEV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
GDEV Inc. is a member of the Zacks Gaming industry. One other stock in the same industry, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $6.33. SKLZ has returned -2.8% over the past month.
For Skillz
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.07. This represents a change of -2.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Skillz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).