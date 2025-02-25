Back to top

Curious about Workiva (WK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Workiva (WK - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating an increase of 10% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $195.27 million, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Workiva metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will likely reach $178.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Professional Services' to come in at $16.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP)' will reach $5.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.75 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP)' stands at $149.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124.97 million.

Shares of Workiva have demonstrated returns of -13% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


