Curious about TransMedics (TMDX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $110.38 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 36%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransMedics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' will reach $3.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' stands at $76.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' will reach $28.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $108.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.8% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' to reach $3.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.8%.
TransMedics shares have witnessed a change of +18.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.