Curious about CubeSmart (CUBE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that CubeSmart (CUBE - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $270.56 million, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CubeSmart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property management fee income' should arrive at $10.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Rental income' will reach $230.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Other property related income' will reach $29.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $51.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.57 million.
Shares of CubeSmart have demonstrated returns of +0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CUBE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.