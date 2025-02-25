We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Seeking Clues to United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 39.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $725.32 million, increasing 18% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Therapeutics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Adcirca' of $6.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Orenitram' stands at $109.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Remodulin' will likely reach $117.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tyvaso' should come in at $425.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +99% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Unituxin' will reach $59.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rest-of-World' reaching $30.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $681.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, United Therapeutics shares have recorded returns of -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UTHR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.